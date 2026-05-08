Southeast Wisconsin weather: No Frost Advisory Tonight

Tonight will not be as cold as the last few nights. Clouds will be on the increase, and a south breeze should keep temperatures in the 40s. Mother's Day weekend looks pretty good, with only a small chance for showers tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow should climb near 70 by midday before cooling a bit in the afternoon. Mother's Day will be cooler but sunny.

The next decent chance for rain is Tuesday and potentially some storms for next week. There are still signs of a warmer weather pattern taking shape a week from now.

WATCH: What will the weather look like on Mother's Day?

No Frost Advisory Tonight

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKY

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Stray Sprinkle Possible

Lows: 48

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. PM Showers

High: 68

Wind: w 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55 Lake 62 Inland

TUESDAY: Rain Likely

High: 63

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.