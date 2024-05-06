Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice today, stormy Tuesday

We have another nice day ahead with temperatures in the 60s for most. We'll see plenty of sunshine with a light breeze from the east. That will keep temperatures lakeside in the low 60s with inland areas in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next round of rain moves in Tuesday. A band of weakening showers and storms will approach from the west by the mid to late morning hours. More scattered showers and storms could develop later in the day. While the severe weather risk is not high, we do have a level 1 out of 5 risk for some stronger storms.

Expect on and off rain chances almost every other day with temperatures near normal in the 60s for most of the week.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and PleasantHigh: 63 Lake, 71 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clouds Increase Late

Low: 49

Wind: ESE 10-15

TUESDAY: Showers & Storms Likely

High: 67 Lake, 72 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Rain Chance Late

High: 68 Lake, Inland: 74

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Cool & Breezy with Rain Likely

High: 55 Lake, 58 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

