Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice this weekend, hot next week

The weekend looks pretty good. Low 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday with humidity in check.

Next week, the heat dome returns at least 2 days before breaking down. Low 90s for Mon/Tue with highest humidity Tuesday, although it won't be as humid as last week's heat. Still could see heat indices approaching 100 Tuesday.

During all of this, just about no chance of rain.

WATCH: The weekend looks pretty good. Low 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday with humidity in check.

Nice this weekend, hot next week

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Wind: NE 5-10

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 65

Wind: NE 5 MPH

SUNDAY: Sunny; A little warmer

High: 85

Wind: E 5 MPH

MONDAY: Sunny and Hot

High: 90

TUESDAY: Sunny and Hot

High: 94; Heat Indices near 100

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 88

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Sl. Chance.

High: 87

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