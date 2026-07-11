Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice this weekend, hot next week

The weekend looks pretty good. Low 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday with humidity in check.
Next week, the heat dome returns at least 2 days before breaking down. Low 90s for Mon/Tue with highest humidity Tuesday, although it won't be as humid as last week's heat. Still could see heat indices approaching 100 Tuesday.
During all of this, just about no chance of rain.
WATCH: The weekend looks pretty good. Low 80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday with humidity in check.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82
Wind: NE 5-10
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 65
Wind: NE 5 MPH
SUNDAY: Sunny; A little warmer
High: 85
Wind: E 5 MPH
MONDAY: Sunny and Hot
High: 90
TUESDAY: Sunny and Hot
High: 94; Heat Indices near 100
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 88
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Sl. Chance.
High: 87
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.