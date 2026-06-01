It was an amazing weekend of weather in southern Wisconsin! High pressure is moving in and will keep the weather dry for the next several days.

Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice & sunny start to June

That said, there is a narrow corridor of showers ongoing through southern Wisconsin. A large portion of this rain is struggling to reach the ground.

A mostly cloudy sky will gradually transition to partly cloudy conditions later today. A northeast breeze off Lake Michigan will keep highs in the upper 60s near the lakefront. Meanwhile, highs may jump into the 70s farther inland.

High temperatures are in the 70s lakeside and near 80 inland Tuesday. By the end of the week, 80s for everyone!

As high pressure moves east, southerly winds will usher in warmer air late in the week. An approaching frontal boundary will trigger rounds of showers and storms late Thursday into Friday and Saturday. More on timing and location will become clearer as we get closer.

MONDAY: AM Sprinkle; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 67 Lake 77 Inland

Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Lows: 51

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: NE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75 Lake 83 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Rain Late

High: 87

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 82

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