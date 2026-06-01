Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice & sunny start to June

It was an amazing weekend of weather in southern Wisconsin! High pressure is moving in and will keep the weather dry for the next several days.
Watch the full 7-Day forecast here:
That said, there is a narrow corridor of showers ongoing through southern Wisconsin. A large portion of this rain is struggling to reach the ground.
A mostly cloudy sky will gradually transition to partly cloudy conditions later today. A northeast breeze off Lake Michigan will keep highs in the upper 60s near the lakefront. Meanwhile, highs may jump into the 70s farther inland.
High temperatures are in the 70s lakeside and near 80 inland Tuesday. By the end of the week, 80s for everyone!
As high pressure moves east, southerly winds will usher in warmer air late in the week. An approaching frontal boundary will trigger rounds of showers and storms late Thursday into Friday and Saturday. More on timing and location will become clearer as we get closer.
MONDAY: AM Sprinkle; Becoming Partly Cloudy
High: 67 Lake 77 Inland
Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 51
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: NE 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 75 Lake 83 Inland
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Rain Late
High: 87
FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms
High: 82
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