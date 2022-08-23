Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice summer day with temps in the 80s

It's going to be another nice, warm, and sunny summer day. High temperatures should reach the lower 80s by this afternoon, then turn slightly cooler lakeside. It will also feel a little more humid. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 60s.

The second half of the week is looking more active. Our next chance for storms arrives Wednesday night and Thursday. Friday looks fantastic again, but more storms are possible over the weekend. Any rain over the weekend should be very scattered, so don't cancel any plans yet.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

Wind: W to SE 5 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear and Little Humid

Low: 66 Lake 60 Inland

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. Showers and T-Storms At Night

High: 84

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 85