Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice start to the weekend

Winds have begun to subside now that high pressure is moving closer to Wisconsin. Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By this afternoon, winds will calm further and we'll look for a mainly sunny sky.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday before a more active weather pattern sets up into next week.

Scattered showers begin early Sunday. Rounds of rain continue into Monday and early Tuesday. This multi-day event could bring upwards of 3" of beneficial rainfall to portions of Southern Wisconsin. Storm Team 4 will continue monitoring for any flooding potential. Rain wraps up late Tuesday and gives way to sunshine for the latter part of the week. Highs fall from the 60s into the 50s by Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 49

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cool

Low: 38

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

SUNDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy

High: 61

MONDAY: Rain Likely; Breezy

High: 68

TUESDAY: Chance Rain

High: 65

