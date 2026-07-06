High-pressure is moving in across southern Wisconsin and will stay overhead through early Wednesday. Expect abundant sunshine and a brief break in the heat/humidity. Highs climb into the upper 70s/lower 80s today with dew points in the 50s.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice start to the week

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice start to the week

A slow warm up is expected through Wednesday as highs jump back into the mid/upper 80s. A cold front brings showers/storms to the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. Storm Team 4 will monitor for any severe chances with these storms - stay tuned!

Sunshine returns towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable for mid-July.

Check The Interactive Radar



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: N 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 83

Wind: E 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Rain Late

High: 88

THURSDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Partly Cloudy

High: 86

FRIDAY: Chance Early Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

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