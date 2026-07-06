High-pressure is moving in across southern Wisconsin and will stay overhead through early Wednesday. Expect abundant sunshine and a brief break in the heat/humidity. Highs climb into the upper 70s/lower 80s today with dew points in the 50s.
WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice start to the week
A slow warm up is expected through Wednesday as highs jump back into the mid/upper 80s. A cold front brings showers/storms to the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. Storm Team 4 will monitor for any severe chances with these storms - stay tuned!
Sunshine returns towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonable for mid-July.
Check The Interactive Radar
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 79
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 63
Wind: N 5 mph
TUESDAY: Sunny
High: 83
Wind: E 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Rain Late
High: 88
THURSDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Partly Cloudy
High: 86
FRIDAY: Chance Early Shower; Partly Cloudy
High: 78
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