Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice Saturday; Dodging Sunday showers

Overnight lows dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across southern Wisconsin. Given ample sunshine, temperatures quickly rose through the 30s just past sunrise. Highs climb into the upper 50s at the lakefront today with a southeast breeze off Lake Michigan. Highs could surge into the lower 60s farther inland.

A developing area of low pressure moves across northern Wisconsin on Sunday. Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight along with a few spotty showers and perhaps a clap of thunder. Stay showers continue into Sunday. However, the best chance of rain will be farther North of Milwaukee. Neither Sunday or Monday are washouts, but given the unsettled weather pattern, hit-and-miss rain showers are part of the forecast.

As the low moves farther East, northwest winds bring in much cooler air. A few additional scattered showers are possible as the front moves by. Temperatures will fall throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

After a cooler mid-week stretch, highs move back into the 50s. Another round of scattered showers is possible on Thursday.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and PleasantHigh: 57 lake 62 inland

Wind: SW to SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Shower/Storm

Low: 43

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 55 Lake 65 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 56

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

