Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice November weekend ahead

After a quick sprinkle overnight, the sunshine is back for this morning. Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s & 40s across SE Wisconsin.
After a quick sprinkle overnight, the sunshine is back for this morning. Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s & 40s across SE Wisconsin. Westerly winds will still be breezy today, but not as gusty as yesterday! Highs will only top out in the mid 40s thanks to some cloud cover that drifts in from the North later today. Cloud cover erodes overnight as lows drop to around freezing.

Sunny & pleasant conditions are forecast for Veteran's Day as highs climb a few degrees higher.

A quick-moving upper-level wave brings a batch of clouds and the slightest chance for a sprinkle first thing Sunday.

Sunshine returns early next week as highs climb back into the 50s - near 60-degrees.

FRIDAY:      Early Sunshine, PM Clouds            High: 45
            Wind:  W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Decreasing Clouds
            Low:  32
            Wind:  NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:   Sunny & Pleasant
            High:  47

SUNDAY:     Mix of Sun & Clouds; Mild
            High:  54

MONDAY:    Sunny & Mild
            High: 58

TUESDAY:   Sunny & Mild
            High: 57

