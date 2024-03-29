Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nice during the day, scattered showers tonight

We'll have one more quiet day before an active weather pattern develops tonight into early next week. Expect plenty of sunshine to start off this Friday with increasing clouds from west to east later this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will develop along a low-pressure system past sunset and into the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

A few rain showers might linger for the morning hours Saturday. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. Heading into Easter Sunday, we will stay dry for the morning services, but there will be a chance for rain Sunday afternoon as our next system approaches.

There's lots of uncertainty in the longer-range forecast with models struggling with the placement and progression of a low early next week. Some models take the bulk of the rain further south while some move it right over southern Wisconsin. For now, we will keep rain in the forecast for Monday into Tuesday.

There is a chance we could see some wet snow mixing in late Tuesday into Wednesday. After that we are looking good as sunshine and warmer temperatures look to build for the second half of next week!



FRIDAY: Sunshine; Then Increasing CloudsHigh: 44 lake, 52 inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers

Low: 37

Wind: E 10 mph

SATURDAY: Early AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 48 lake, 51 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Evening Showers

High: 44

MONDAY: Chance Rain; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 45

TUESDAY: Chance Rain; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 45

