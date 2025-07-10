Another beautiful start to the day, with even some cooler temperatures in the 50s away from the lake! Most of the day will be nice, with highs in the 70s by the lake and low 80s inland. Later this afternoon and evening, we will see clouds increase and eventually the chance for some showers to move in from the west. Most of the rain activity should hold off until this evening into tonight.

When the humidity and rain chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Nice again, then rounds of rain

Multiple rounds of showers and storms with a very messy pattern Friday into Saturday. Each round of storms will impact where and when the next round arrives, making it very tricky. I'm currently focusing on three windows of higher storm chances: the first coming in tonight into Friday morning; a lull for most of the midday hours Friday, then the chance for a second round Friday evening into Friday night; then the last round during the daytime hours Saturday as a cold front passes through.

Expect things to clear out quickly for Saturday night and into Sunday, with highs in the 80s. Dry and warmer into early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny To Partly Cloudy, Ch. Rain Late

High: 77 Lake, 83 Inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Storms, Partly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Humid, Ch. T-Storms

High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Humid, Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 84

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 87

