Southeast Wisconsin weather: New Year temps much closer to average after warm December

Here's your 2024cast! The first day of the year will be much closer to average after a very warm December. Highs today will be in the low to mid 30s with more clouds than sun. Expect more clouds early on with a bit more sunshine in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy on Tuesday ahead of a cold front moving through the area on Wednesday. It will be a mainly dry front with only a few flurries. Highs will hold in the 30s throughout the week.

The next system to watch will be a low pressure passing down to the south this weekend. Right now we are keeping slight snow chances in the forecast. Better chances of snow look possible towards Illinois and Indiana. It's something to keep an eye on for anyone with travel plans this weekend, especially to the south.



MONDAY: Partly CloudyHigh: 35

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 26

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 39

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Ch. Flurries

High: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

