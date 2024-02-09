Southeast Wisconsin weather: Near record temperatures again

Yesterday will be a day for the record books with the first ever reported February tornado in Wisconsin and a new record high temperature in Milwaukee.

We will see near record high temperatures once again today, but our weather will be a lot calmer than yesterday. With low pressure spinning to the north, clouds will be possible north of Milwaukee towards central Wisconsin. Most of southern Wisconsin will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 40s to low 50s. It'll be another breezy day, with wind gusts near 30 mph.

Cooler air will start to move in tonight that will allow area temperatures to drop pretty quickly this evening. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.



After a few morning clouds on Saturday, we will see mostly sunny skies into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. More clouds are likely to mix in Sunday, but we stay dry for the weekend. Quiet weather with temperatures a few degrees above average into early next week.



FRIDAY: Windy With Clouds North and Sun South High: 51

Wind: SW 10-20 mph G 30

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cooler

Low: 32

Wind: NW 10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Few AM Clouds Then Mostly Sunny

High: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 39

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

