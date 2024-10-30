Southeast Wisconsin weather: Near record highs again

Well, we tied the record high yesterday hitting 81 degrees officially at the airport!

The record high today is in jeopardy as well. I'm forecasting highs near 78 degrees with today's record high currently also at 78 degrees. A few more areas of clouds will limit our temperatures just a bit from yesterday. Most of the day will be dry and windy with gusts near 40 mph once again.

Showers and storms will get going this afternoon and evening off to our west. Some of those storms could be stronger towards southwestern Wisconsin. As this band of showers and storm approaches it is expected to weaken throughout the overnight hours. Still, there's a good chance for rain across the area tonight into the morning hours of Thursday.

After the cold front sweeps through, temperatures will start to fall with high temperatures into the 60s in the morning and cooling into the 50s in the afternoon. Winds remain very strong for one more day.

WEDNESDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Warm, Iso. Shower WestHigh: 78 (Record 78)

Wind: SW 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Rain & Storms, Breezy, Warm

Low: 64

Wind: SW 15-25 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Ch. Showers, Mainly Early, Windy with Falling Temperatures

High: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 52

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds, Night Rain

High: 59

SUNDAY: Rain Likely

High: 61

