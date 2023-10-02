Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Near-record heat Monday, with highs in the mid-80s

Temperatures were on the rise of the weekend and we're nearing record territory. Today's record high temperature in Milwaukee is 86 degrees and we're forecasting a high temperature of 85.
More of the same is expected tomorrow with a record high of 87 and a forecast high of 85. There is also a little humidity to the air making it feel even warmer.

A big reality check is on the way later this week. A cold front first brings showers and storms to the area Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a blast of true Autumn air. High temperatures may struggle to reach the 50s by the weekend.

TODAY:      Sunny and Very Warm            High: 85
            Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Mainly Clear and A Little Muggy
            Low:  63
            Wind: S 5 mph

TUESDAY:    Sunny and Very Warm
            High: 85

WEDS:       Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers/Storms
            High: 80

THURSDAY:   Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
            High: 71

FRIDAY:    Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers
            High: 54

