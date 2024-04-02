Southeast Wisconsin weather: Nasty opening day

**​*A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FOND DU LAC COUNTY​​***

​***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR SHEBOYGAN, DODGE, JEFFERSON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES***

We're getting a little bit of a break in the action this morning with just a few light rain showers and areas of drizzle. Rain will fill back in across southeastern Wisconsin through the mid-morning hours. By late this morning and into this afternoon rain will start to switch over to snow northwest of Milwaukee. That transition line will slowly sink southeast as the day goes on.

Areas northwest of a line from Port Washington to Janesville will see rain to snow this afternoon. While areas southeast of that line including the Milwaukee metro area will see that transition to snow occur in evening.

Snow will fall across most of the area tonight into Wednesday. A few lingering rain and snow showers will stick around into Thursday. Winds will be very strong gusting over 30 to 40 mph at times.

In terms of totals, the highest amounts will be in areas that switch to snow sooner northwest of Milwaukee. These areas will likely see 4-6" or more with 1-3" in Milwaukee and less than an inch along the lake near Racine and Kenosha. The difficulty with snowfall totals will be the warm air temperatures, warm ground temperatures and high sun angle melting the snow as this event continues. Expect the worst road conditions to be later tonight into Wednesday morning when we lose heating from the sun.



TUESDAY: Windy with Rain Changing to Snow.High: 39

Wind: NE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy with Snow. Accumulations Likely.

Low: 33

Wind: N 20-25 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Snowy and Windy. Totals 2-4" MKE Metro, 4-6"+ NW, Less South and Lakeshore.

High: 37

THURSDAY: Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers and Windy

High: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46

