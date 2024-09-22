Southeast Wisconsin weather: Much-needed Sunday rain

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are ongoing in southeastern Wisconsin Sunday morning. Areas south of I-94 have seen heavier downpours and more frequent lightning.

Widespread rain continues through the morning and into the early afternoon as a cold front sweeps through Wisconsin. Most places may pick up 0.5" - 1" of rainfall. Highs only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Northerly winds take hold after the front passes - ushering in cooler & drier air. Northerly winds could gust as high as 25mph leading to choppy conditions on Lake Michigan. Overnight lows fall into the mid-50s as clouds gradually dissipate. Monday features a partly cloudy sky and much cooler weather - with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

A low-pressure system passes through Illinois and Indiana on Tuesday. Some moisture may reach into far SE Wisconsin, triggering a few showers.

Otherwise, cooler and sunny weather continues through the rest of the week. Highs will top out in the lower and mid-70s.



SUNDAY: Widespread Showers/Iso. Storms; Downpours PossibleHigh: 72

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Tapers off; Gradually Clearing; Breezy

Low: 55

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cool

High: 68

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

