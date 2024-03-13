Southeast Wisconsin weather: Much cooler trend setting in

After reaching 71° in Milwaukee yesterday, a much cooler trend sets in for the days ahead. Early sunshine gives way to building cloud cover later this afternoon. Winds shift out of the northeast later today. Temperatures may only reach 50 along the lakefront. However, high temperatures are still expected to crack into the lower 60s farther inland.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an area of low-pressure developing over the central Plains. This low will track to our south, but brings waves of showers beginning tonight and lasting throughout Thursday. Clouds will move in later this afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few sprinkles, especially near the state line where there will be more moisture.

As warm air aloft rushes in from the south, a band of scattered showers develops across southern Wisconsin. Periods of light to moderate rain are expected throughout Thursday. Early on, there may be some isolated thunder. There is a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather that encompasses portions of southern Wisconsin on Thursday. The strongest storms (if able to develop) could contain hail.

Rain wraps up by early Friday morning. 40s are expected on Friday before jumping back into the 50s on Saturday. A strong cold front moves through the area over the weekend. A few snow flurries can't be ruled out on Sunday as a colder trend sets up next week.



WEDNESDAY: Early Sunshine; Increasing CloudsSlight Chance PM Showers

High: 53 Lake 63 Inland

Wind: N/NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Isolated Thunder

Low: 40

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Rain Showers Likely; Chance Isolated Thunder

High: 45

FRIDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower; Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds

High: 54

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Wintry Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 42

