Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mother's Day weekend brings the lake breeze before Sunday warmup

Mother's Day weekend is starting with mild temperatures, but a shift in winds will bring cooler conditions to southeastern Wisconsin before temperatures rebound on Sunday.

Overnight lows only fell into the 50s and lower 60s across the region. However, the warmth won't last as winds turn out of the northeast later today, with gusts potentially reaching 25-30 mph.

The lake-breeze will cause temperatures to drop throughout the afternoon. Inland areas could reach the mid and upper 60s before temperatures begin falling.

Sunday morning will start much cooler with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A more southerly wind will allow temperatures to quickly warm through the 50s by mid-morning.

Those taking Mom to brunch should grab a jacket! Highs will reach the lower 60s at the lakefront, while inland areas will climb to the mid-70s.

As high-pressure moves farther east, southerly winds will bring more warmth next week. Highs will jump into the upper 60s in Milwaukee, while inland areas could reach the mid and upper 70s.

A few light showers are possible on Tuesday, with the next best chance of rain and storms arriving late Thursday into Friday.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy; Falling PM TemperaturesHigh: 58 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: W to NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 41

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 62 Lake 74 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 68 Lake 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 67 Lake 74 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake 75 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.