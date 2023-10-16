Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy Monday

Our weather improved through the weekend and that trend continues today. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the 50s.
A north breeze will gust over 20 mph. Less clouds tonight will allow temperatures to drop to around 40 degrees away from the lake.

A couple of very nice fall days are on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, with more sunshine and high temperatures returning to the 60s. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday night and into Thursday.

TODAY:      Mostly to Partly Cloudy and Breezy            High:       58
            Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Partly Cloudy
            Low:  45 lake 40 Inland
            Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:    Mostly Sunny
            High: 61

WEDS:       Partly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Showers At Night
            High: 65

THURSDAY:   Mostly Cloudy with Showers
            High: 58

FRIDAY:    Mostly Cloudy
            High: 58

