Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny with showers possible late Thursday into Friday

High pressure continues to hold off of an approaching storm systems Thursday. Mostly sunny skies continue early Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s by the lake and in the upper 60s inland. Clouds start to increase by the late afternoon, with a few showers possible by midnight. Showers will be mainly north of I-94, with <1/10" of rain expected. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s Friday morning.
A better chance for showers arrives Friday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 60s by the lake and near 70° inland.
Looking towards the weekend, Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 by the lake and upper 60s inland. A chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm returns Sunday with high temperatures in the low 60s by the lake and low 70s inland.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers lateHigh: 60° lake...69° inland
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Isolated showers. cloudy
Low: 45°
Wind: SE 10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. Breezy
High: 61° lake...72° inland
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy
High: 60° lake...69° inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Showers. Isolated t-storm. Breezy
High: 63° lake...72° inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Chance for showers & thunderstorms
High: 64° lake...70° inland
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.