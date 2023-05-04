Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny with showers possible late Thursday into Friday

High pressure continues to hold off of an approaching storm systems Thursday. Mostly sunny skies continue early Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 50s by the lake and in the upper 60s inland. Clouds start to increase by the late afternoon, with a few showers possible by midnight. Showers will be mainly north of I-94, with <1/10" of rain expected. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s Friday morning.

A better chance for showers arrives Friday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 60s by the lake and near 70° inland.

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 by the lake and upper 60s inland. A chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm returns Sunday with high temperatures in the low 60s by the lake and low 70s inland.



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers lateHigh: 60° lake...69° inland

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated showers. cloudy

Low: 45°

Wind: SE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. Breezy

High: 61° lake...72° inland

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 60° lake...69° inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Showers. Isolated t-storm. Breezy

High: 63° lake...72° inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Chance for showers & thunderstorms

High: 64° lake...70° inland

