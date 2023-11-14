Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs touching 60 degrees

It's a chillier start with clear skies and calm winds, but we're going to quickly warm back up today.

High temperatures should once again reach 60 degrees this afternoon. There will be some thin clouds at times, but we're overall staying mostly sunny.

Wednesday is going to be the warmest day of the week with near record warmth. High temperatures likely reach the middle to upper 60s.

We squeeze in one more warm day on Thursday as southwest winds ramp up. A cold front brings a small chance for showers late Thursday night and into Friday morning, followed by seasonal temperatures leading into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Mild High: 62

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 45

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild

High: 65

FRIDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 48

