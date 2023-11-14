Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs touching 60 degrees

It's a chillier start with clear skies and calm winds, but we're going to quickly warm back up today. High temperatures should once again reach 60 degrees this afternoon.
and last updated 2023-11-14 06:59:50-05

It's a chillier start with clear skies and calm winds, but we're going to quickly warm back up today.

High temperatures should once again reach 60 degrees this afternoon. There will be some thin clouds at times, but we're overall staying mostly sunny.

Wednesday is going to be the warmest day of the week with near record warmth. High temperatures likely reach the middle to upper 60s.

We squeeze in one more warm day on Thursday as southwest winds ramp up. A cold front brings a small chance for showers late Thursday night and into Friday morning, followed by seasonal temperatures leading into the weekend.

TODAY:     Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Mild            High: 62
            Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Partly Cloudy and Breezy
            Low: 45
            Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Mild
            High: 67

THURSDAY:   Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild
            High: 65

FRIDAY:     Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
            High: 48

SATURDAY:   Partly Cloudy and Breezy
            High: 48

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.