Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday, slight chance of p.m. showers

A cold front has dropped through southern Wisconsin overnight – setting the stage for more sunshine and comfortable conditions in the days ahead. More sunshine is expected to filter into the region this morning and into the early afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid - upper 70s. A lake breeze may kick off an isolated shower this afternoon, but most places will remain dry.

High pressure dominates the weather pattern through the start of the weekend. Temperatures will gradually increase through the 70s and into the 80s by the weekend.

Southerly winds bring back more heat & humidity on Sunday and next week. Rain chances return late Sunday and through the early portion of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM ShowerHigh: 75

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cooler

Low: 62

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 85

