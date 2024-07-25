Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the 70s

A nice cool and clear start to this Thursday morning with areas away from the lake dropping well into the 50s and lakeside areas near 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be with us all day long with a breeze from the northeast pulling in some cooler and drier air. Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure continues to settle into the region Friday but will shift slightly east. That will allow our winds to shift to the southeast starting our warming trend. Plenty of sunshine again on Friday with highs near 80.

The first half of the weekend looks great for Saturday. Humidity will start to increase a bit with highs in the low to mid 80s. Low pressure will move toward us Sunday into Monday bringing back the chance for showers and storms. It will also come with a lot of heat and humidity as dew points climb towards the low 70s by early next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 76

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies

Low: 61

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 87

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 88

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.