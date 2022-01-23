Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Sunday with temperatures around 20

Steady snow moved in late Saturday night, with most areas picking up 1-5". The heaviest snow was south of I-94, with lighter amounts towards the northeast. Expect snow-covered roads and slick driving conditions if traveling early. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-teens to near 20° by the afternoon.

Our next storm come in Sunday night, with snow starting around 11 p.m. and continuing through midday Monday. Snowfall will be lighter with this storm and around 1-3" across the area. The timing of the snow is less than ideal as it will likely impact Monday morning's commute, so allow some extra time to start your week.

High pressure rebuilds to clear out our skies Tuesday and Wednesday, but bitterly cold air returns. Highs will be in the low teens Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the single digits above and below zero.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 20...Wind Chill: 5-10

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow

Accumulation: 1-2"

Low: 9

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Morning snow. Mostly cloudy

Accumulation: 1"

High: 26

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 13...Wind Chill: 0

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold

Low: -1...Wind Chill: -10 to -20

Wind: W 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 14

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Chance for snow. Breezy

High: 28...Wind Chill: 10-15

Wind: SW 15-20 mph