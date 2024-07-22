Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny Monday, low chance of pop-up showers

A good-looking day ahead as we start off the new work week! Mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds from time to time with highs near 80 degrees.
Very low chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon, with the best chances inland and west towards Madison.

Humidity will increase along with rain chances for Tuesday. A cold front will creep down from the north producing scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A couple showers could linger through Wednesday morning.

After that another great stretch of weather. Highs in the 70s for the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for the weekend with more dry weather.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Low Chance Pop-Up InlandHigh: 80
Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 66
Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sct. Storms Likely
High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers, Mainly AM
High: 77

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 79

