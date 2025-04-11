Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, highs approaching 50

Skies have been clearing throughout the overnight hours which will give us plenty of sunshine for today! Highs will be climbing well into the 40s and even some low 50s inland with just a few clouds here and there.

More sunshine continues into Saturday with highs getting warmer in the 50s near the lake and some low 60s inland. A warm front will move towards us on Sunday as a low pressure passes to the north, which will keep us mild but bring in a small rain chance.

Watch: Just how warm are we getting this weekend?

Storm Team 4 morning update for Friday, April 11

The cold front on the backside will keep a rain chance in the forecast for Monday. Then cooler temperatures will cool a bit Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47 Lake, 53 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Frost

Low: 34

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 54 Lake, 60 Inland

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 56 Lake, 64 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, AM Slight Ch. Showers

High: 59

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 48

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.