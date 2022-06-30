Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot Thursday

Temperatures are rising quick this morning and we're in for a hot day. High temperatures should reach 90 degrees this afternoon. Thankfully the humidity won't be too terrible. When venturing outside, be sure to stay hydrated, limit your activity, and in the shade when you can.
A cold front brings a potential round of storms late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The early morning arrival of storms should minimize the severe threat. Friday afternoon should be refreshing with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

It still looks like most of the holiday weekend stays dry, but storm chances are increasing on Monday, the 4th of July.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Hot
High: 92
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late
Low: 70
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early, then Bec. Mostly Sunny
High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm
High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 86

