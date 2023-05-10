Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday

High pressure continues to bring sunny skies Wednesday. We'll keep it cooler by the lake with highs in the upper 60s, while inland temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Sunny skies continue Thursday with even warmer temperatures. Highs climb to near 70° by the lakefront and near 80° inland.

Rain showers return Friday and continue through next weekend as a storm system develops across the region. Showers should be scattered enough that we'll get some stretches of drier weather this week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s this weekend.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 70° Lake...76° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 50°

Wind: SE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny

High: 73° Lake...80° Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Showers

High: 65° Lake...74° Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Showers. Breezy

High: 64° Lake...74° Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain. Breezy

High: 68°

Wind: NE/NW 10-15 mph

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.