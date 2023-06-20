Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday with highs around 80

Today's pretty much going to be a repeat of yesterday. You can expect bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the 70s right along the lakeshore to the middle 80s inland. Thankfully, the humidity is remaining relatively low. We'll have to watch air quality flirting with the unhealthy range again today.

Our weather will be on repeat each day the rest of the week. By the weekend, it will be even warmer, a little more humid, and eventually maybe some much-needed rain by Sunday.



TODAY: Mostly Sunny and WarmHigh: 80 Lake 85 Inland

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Cear

Low: 61 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 80 Lake 85 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 85 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 85 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

