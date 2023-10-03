Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and warm again Tuesday

Summer weather continues today with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 80s again this afternoon, likely staying just shy of today's record high of 86 degrees.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The increased cloud cover eventually leads to scattered showers Wednesday and early Thursday.

True Autumn weather arrives Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures Friday with only be in the 50s, along with some hit and miss showers and a gusty northwest wind. There is even a small chance some sleet/graupel pellets mix in with any heavier showers. Here we go!



TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm High: 85

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 68

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers

High: 80

THURSDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 73

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cooler. Ch. Showers

High: 57

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 55

