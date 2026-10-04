Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid-60s

Beautiful Fall weather is back in southern Wisconsin this week. Highs jump back into the mid-60s today under a mostly sunny sky.

Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s at the lakefront. Far inland locations may see a bit of patchy frost in low-lying areas.

Temperatures will only recover to about 60 on Monday.

Southerly winds will bolster highs towards 70-degrees on Tuesday. The quiet weather continues for the remainder of the week. Storm Team 4 will keep an eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. If that system were to mature and move on-land, the track will need monitoring. It could bring rain to parts of the central US.

Otherwise, enjoy the nice Fall weather!



SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: NW 5 mph

MONDAY: Sunny & Cool

High: 60

Wind: N/SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

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