Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid-60s

Beautiful Fall weather is back in southern Wisconsin this week. Highs jump back into the mid-60s today under a mostly sunny sky.
Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s at the lakefront. Far inland locations may see a bit of patchy frost in low-lying areas.
Temperatures will only recover to about 60 on Monday.
Southerly winds will bolster highs towards 70-degrees on Tuesday. The quiet weather continues for the remainder of the week. Storm Team 4 will keep an eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. If that system were to mature and move on-land, the track will need monitoring. It could bring rain to parts of the central US.
Otherwise, enjoy the nice Fall weather!
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 46
Wind: NW 5 mph
MONDAY: Sunny & Cool
High: 60
Wind: N/SE 5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 65
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