Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and mild Thursday, highs in the 50s

More 50s are on the way! Get this, so far this December we have only seen three days with highs in the 30s in Milwaukee. What is even more crazy is that we have also seen three days with highs in the 50s and we will add to that total today.

Plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day today with highs in the low 50s. Get outside, today is the best day of the week.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday with highs staying mild in the low 50s. Those clouds increasing are ahead of a weak disturbance that could bring a few showers on Saturday. Cloudier skies and highs in the 40s for Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild High: 51

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 35 Lake 30 Inland

Wind: WSW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds and Still Mild

High: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Ch. Light Rain

High: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

