Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and breezy Monday

A FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN PLACE FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY.

OVERNIGHT LOWS HAVE FALLEN INTO THE LOWER & MID 30s.

LAKESIDE AREAS HAVE REMAINED WARM ENOUGH TO PREVENT WIDESPREAD FROST.

Overnight lows have fallen into the 30s & lower 40s - prompting the area's first widespread frost. Milwaukee & other areas near the lake have remained closer to 40-degrees.

Although an area of low-pressure lingers to our northeast, more sunshine is expected today as highs reach into the mid 50s.

More clouds are anticipated tonight into Tuesday. Overnight lows will again allow for some frost to develop Tuesday morning - especially farther inland.

The second half of the week looks much more active with chances of rain beginning late Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

A low-pressure system develops on the Plains and tracks just South of Wisconsin through the weekend. Since we remain on the northern side of the system, a cooler & rainy pattern is expected. Prolonged periods of rain could drive rainfall totals into the 2-3" range over 4 days. Stay tuned for updates on timing and track of this week's rainfall.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHigh: 55

Wind: NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 40 lake, 34 inland

Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight chance PM Showers

High: 58

THURSDAY: Rain Likely; Windy & Cloudy

High: 58

FRIDAY: Rain Likely; Windy & Cloudy

High: 60

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.