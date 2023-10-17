Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Tuesday, with highs near 60

We quickly warm up today with sunshine and a light west breeze. Most locations should approach 60 by this afternoon.
and last updated 2023-10-17 06:25:50-04

****FROST ADVISORY FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, DODGE, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA, JEFFERSON, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES UNTL 7AM***

It's a frosty start away from Lake Michigan as temperatures dip to around freezing. We'll hover around 40 lakeside. We quickly warm up today with sunshine and a light west breeze. Most locations should approach 60 by this afternoon.

A developing area of low pressure brings our next chance of rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. This will be a weaker system than what we dealt with the end of last week. You should expect scattered showers Wednesday afternoon then more a widespread light rain into Thursday. Around a quarter inch of rain is expected.

TODAY:     Mostly Sunny and Beautiful            High: 60
            Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Partly Cloudy
            Low: 45
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Mild. Scattered Showers Late
            High: 64

THURSDAY:   Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely
            High: 60

FRIDAY:     Partly Cloudy and Breezy
            High: 57

SATURDAY:   Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy and Breezy
            High: 54

