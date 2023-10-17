Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Tuesday, with highs near 60

****FROST ADVISORY FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, DODGE, WASHINGTON, WAUKESHA, JEFFERSON, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES UNTL 7AM***
It's a frosty start away from Lake Michigan as temperatures dip to around freezing. We'll hover around 40 lakeside. We quickly warm up today with sunshine and a light west breeze. Most locations should approach 60 by this afternoon.
A developing area of low pressure brings our next chance of rain Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. This will be a weaker system than what we dealt with the end of last week. You should expect scattered showers Wednesday afternoon then more a widespread light rain into Thursday. Around a quarter inch of rain is expected.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful High: 60
Wind: W 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 45
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Mild. Scattered Showers Late
High: 64
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely
High: 60
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 57
SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 54
