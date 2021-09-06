Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Labor Day

A weak cold front brought a few scattered showers to the area yesterday evening.

Those showers are long gone, and sunshine is set to return for Labor Day. It's going to be a fantastic day with sunshine, highs in the 70s, and low humidity. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

We'll have a brief surge of warmth and humidity on Tuesday, setting up a chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the workweek looks awesome with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Summer is not over yet with another warmup possibly on the way this weekend. I always say, September can bring us our best weather in Southeast Wisconsin.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 76

Wind: NW to E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: S 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm. Ch. PM Showers & T-Storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77