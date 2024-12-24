Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Christmas Eve

Mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine mixing in today with a very light breeze from the north on this Christmas Eve. It should be a good day for travel across the region with high pressure in control. The biggest question mark for today will be the amount of sunshine that mixes in with the clouds. The high pressure favors some clearing, but leftover low-level moisture will likely keep things mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Christmas Day also looks good for any travel with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Overnight low temperatures will also trend warmer.

Lots of melting snow is expected later this week as temperatures climb into the 40s for Thursday and Friday, which will also come with increasing rain chances. Models are struggling with the evolution of this system, but so far, Friday is trending the wettest with more uncertainty into the weekend. Highs will be very mild in the upper 40s to near 50 for Saturday and Sunday.



TUESDAY: Mostly CloudyHigh: 35

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 28

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 39

THURSDAY: Slight Ch. Rain, Cloudy

High: 43

FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Cloudy

High: 47

SATURDAY: Rain Chance, Cloudy

High: 50

SUNDAY: Slight Ch. Rain, Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

