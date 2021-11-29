Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow Monday

Another weak clipper system brings a brief round of rain and snow to the area later this morning and into the afternoon. The best chance for precipitation will be after 10 a.m. and north of Milwaukee, where up to a half an inch of snow is possible on the grass. High temperatures today will be in the 30s and lows tonight only fall to around 30 in Milwaukee and 20s inland.

Warmer weather is on the way this week. We should reach the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and maybe even 50 degrees by Thursday! There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday, but still no big storms in the forecast. It should be a great week to put up your Holiday Lights.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow. Up to 1/2" Grass

High: 38

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: S to NW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 47

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 52

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

