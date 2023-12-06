Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs near 40

Overnight lows have dropped back into the lower and mid 30s across SE Wisconsin. A mainly cloudy sky remains in place today as highs climb back towards 40 degrees. Inland highs may only reach into the mid 30s.

SW winds bring in much warmer air for Thursday & Friday. Highs jump into the upper 40s - near 50 on Thursday. The breezy wind continues on Friday with highs reaching into the mid 50s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a weekend weather system that could bring rain and snow to parts of the Midwest. As of Wednesday morning, an area of low-pressure appears to track farther North - reducing snow chances on Saturday. Rain showers appear more likely Saturday before a changeover to some wintry mix on Sunday.

At this point, it is too early to identify exact amounts or impacts. There is also still time for the storm's track to change - leading to abrupt changes to the forecast. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Sunshine returns next week with highs in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: W/SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 35

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Mild

High: 54

SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

SUNDAY: Chance Rain/Snow; Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

