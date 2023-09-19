Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance of showers

Showers are approaching from the west but much of this action will either dissipate or go south into Illinois. With that said, a few showers clip us here in Southeast Wisconsin through midday.

Only a slight chance for showers remains later this afternoon and evening.

We're warming up but also staying unsettled the rest of the week. Each day this week, there will be at least a slight chance for showers and storms.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees along with higher humidity.



TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Showers. High: 70

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Showers

Low: 60

Wind: S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid

High: 78 Lake 84 Inland

