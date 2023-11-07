Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, chance of showers tonight

Southeast Wisconsin is back to reality today as cooler air settles in over the Midwest. Widespread cloud cover has also moved in.
Southeast Wisconsin is back to reality today as cooler air settles in over the Midwest. Widespread cloud cover has also moved in. This will all keep highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s - a solid 20-degrees cooler than yesterday.

A strengthening area of low-pressure moves through the central U.S. on Wednesday - prompting scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and perhaps a storm are possible Wednesday morning. A few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon.

High-pressure slides back in at the end of the week. Sunshine and near-average temperatures are expected. Highs will remain in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

TUESDAY:    Mostly Cloudy            High: 50
            Wind: NW to NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Iso. Storm
            Low: 45
            Wind: NE to SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 52

THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny
            High: 52

FRIDAY:      Mostly Sunny
            High: 48

SATURDAY:   Partly Cloudy
            High: 47

