Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for afternoon sprinkles or flurries

Highs today will be around 40 degrees. Under mostly cloudy skies, lows fall to around 30 degrees lakeside tonight and middle 20s inland.
and last updated 2021-11-15 06:16:46-05

Chilly air sticks around for one more day with a brief warm-up on the horizon.

Skies remain mostly cloudy today and a few sprinkles or flurries are possible by this afternoon.

A nice little warm-up starts tomorrow. More breaks in the clouds and south breeze should bump temperatures up to around 50 tomorrow afternoon.

The 50s continue on Wednesday but with clouds and a chance for showers. We end the week with a return of cooler weather but sunshine Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. PM Sprinkle/Flurry
High: 40
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy.
Low: 31 Lake 25 Inland
Wind: SW to E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild
High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Showers
High: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Chilly.
High: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny
High: 41

