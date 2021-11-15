Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for afternoon sprinkles or flurries

Chilly air sticks around for one more day with a brief warm-up on the horizon.

Skies remain mostly cloudy today and a few sprinkles or flurries are possible by this afternoon.

Highs today will be around 40 degrees. Under mostly cloudy skies, lows fall to around 30 degrees lakeside tonight and middle 20s inland.

A nice little warm-up starts tomorrow. More breaks in the clouds and south breeze should bump temperatures up to around 50 tomorrow afternoon.

The 50s continue on Wednesday but with clouds and a chance for showers. We end the week with a return of cooler weather but sunshine Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. PM Sprinkle/Flurry

High: 40

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy.

Low: 31 Lake 25 Inland

Wind: SW to E 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Ch. Showers

High: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Chilly.

High: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny

High: 41

