Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy

A stubborn cloud deck will hang around today as we sit on the north side of a low pressure system. Throughout the morning hours today you might notice a couple sprinkles or light rain showers, mainly south of 94, closer to the low pressure center. Because of clouds and breezy winds off the lake temperatures will struggle with highs in the mid 50s lakeside and lower 60s inland.

The temperature difference between the lake and inland will be a common theme for most of the week, with winds having an easterly direction. A prime example of this will be tomorrow, which will see lots of sunshine area wide. But that breeze from the northeast keeps lakeside areas in the low 60s with inland areas reaching near 70.

Our next rain chances move in late Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures will climb well into the 70s for the weekend.



TUESDAY: Ch. AM Shower South, Mostly Cloudy and BreezyHigh: 54 Lake, 61 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies

Low: 46

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: All Day Sunshine

High: 62 Lake, 70 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Shower Chance Late

High: 67 Lake, 71 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Showers

High: 69 Lake, Inland 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73 Lake, Inland 78

