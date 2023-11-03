Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy and mild Friday, slight chance of p.m. showers

The mild trend continues today as highs reach into the lower and mid 50s. A breezy SW wind carries in the warmer air, but a frontal boundary will usher in some cooler air to kick off the weekend.
The mild trend continues today as highs reach into the lower and mid 50s. A breezy SW wind carries in the warmer air, but a frontal boundary will usher in some cooler air to kick off the weekend. A few spotty showers are possible along this frontal boundary later this afternoon/evening. Rain remains light - keeping impacts at a minimum for high school football games.

Lows tonight fall into the lower 40s. Clouds stay overhead for Saturday as highs barely cross into the 50s.
A carbon copy forecast is expected Sunday, but the day may start off with more sunshine before another batch of clouds rolls in.

An approaching low-pressure system brings gusty showers late Sunday night and into Monday. Wind gusts could top 30-35 mph during this period. While the bulk of the rain stays North, showers are possible for southern Wisconsin. Highs on Monday jump into the lower and mid 60s.

Once the low passes, temperatures moderate for the middle part of next week.

FRIDAY:      Mostly Cloudy & Mild; Slight Chance PM Showers            High: 54
            Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy
            Low:  42
            Wind:  SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:   Partly Sunny
            High: 51

SUNDAY:     Sun/Cloud Mix; Breezy; Chance Showers Late
            High: 54

MONDAY:    Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Windy
            High:  63

TUESDAY:   Mostly Cloudy
            High: 53

