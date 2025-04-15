Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday, with some sun late

Scattered rain showers have been pushing through early this morning bringing some wetness to the roadways. Clouds will eventually break apart a bit later in the day with a few peeks of sunshine. It will still be windy with gusts over 35 mph at times from the northwest.

Watch: When we may see temperatures in the 70s:

Storm Team 4 morning update for Tuesday, April 15

A high pressure quickly moves in tonight into Wednesday that will allow skies to completely clear and winds to calm down. Temperatures tonight will fall at or below freezing for most of the area. Plenty of sunshine for Wednesday but with a light wind a lake breeze will quickly develop. Highs near the lake will hit the upper 40s before cooling down while areas inland reach well into the 50s.

Winds quickly pick back up and turn to the south Thursday as we watch our next low pressure system. Looks for showers and storms to be possible by Thursday evening along a warm front. Very mild air will then move in as highs Friday climb into the 60s and possibly even some 70s. Storms will be likely Friday and depending on how things play out some of those could go strong to severe.

TUESDAY: Shower Early, Mostly Cloudy, Some Sun Late, BreezyHigh: 50

Wind: NW 20-30 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cool

Low: 32 Lake, 26 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48 Lake, 55 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Showers/Storms Late, Breezy

High: 56 Lake, 64 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms Likely, Some Strong

High: 68

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50

