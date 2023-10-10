Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with a chance of sprinkles

An area of low pressure has stalled out to our northeast. Clouds and light showers continue to wrap around this system.

We find ourselves right on the fridge of the shower potential. The vast majority of our day will be dry, but we just can't completely rule out a light shower or sprinkle, especially north of Milwaukee. Temperatures also remain cool along with a strong northwest breeze.

A brief period of sunshine returns tomorrow before a stronger storm system moves in for the rest of the week. Rain is likely for Thursday and Friday with a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.



TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Sprinkles High: 57

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers In Evening

High: 58

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool with Rain Likely

High: 55

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 53

