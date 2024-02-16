Southeast Wisconsin weather: Most cloudy and cooler Friday

The coldest temperatures since our cold snap in January will arrive this weekend. Nothing too cold, but with a steady breeze wind chills will be dropping.

Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 30s. A good chance it will be our first below average day since January 21st. Wind chills in the teens and 20s.

A cold night ahead into Saturday morning with lows in the teens. Winds out of the northwest will make it feel like the single digits and even a few degrees below zero at times. Partly cloudy for the first half of the weekend with low 30s for highs again.

Another warm up starts on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 and plenty of sunshine. Upper 40s are likely by Tuesday then low 50s Wednesday!

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler High: 32

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold

Low: 13

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Wind Chills: 5 to -5

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly & Breezy

High: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 42

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High: 48

