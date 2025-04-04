Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning sun, showers later

A series of low-pressure systems will pass to our south over the next few days. That will bring flooding rain and severe storms to portions of the South, while we only see small rain chances.

Today will bring some sunshine early, then increasing clouds into the afternoon. By late in the day, there will be a chance for a few light rain showers. With a light east breeze, temperatures will be cooler by the lake, in the mid-40s, with low 50s inland.

Scattered light showers will continue into the overnight hours. A few could linger into early Saturday morning, but most of the day Saturday will be dry. Sunday doesn’t look bad—just a little cool with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

A quick-moving clipper system will bring a cold front and the chance for some scattered snow showers on Monday. A very chilly Tuesday morning for this time of year, with temps in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Mild air will move back in later in the week.

FRIDAY: Morning Sun, Increasing Clouds, Shower LateHigh: 45 lake, 51 Inland

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Few Showers, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: NE 10 mph

SATURDAY: Shower Early, Turning Partly Cloudy

High: 51

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

MONDAY: Sct. Snow Showers, Breezy, Cool

High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool

High: 41

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.