Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning sun fades as rain showers, thunderstorms move in later today

Easter Sunday started with sunshine and cooler temperatures across Wisconsin, but folks should prepare for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day.

Morning temperatures dropped into the upper 30s under clear skies, but conditions will change as a strengthening low-pressure system moves northeast from the central Plains.

Cloud cover will spread across Wisconsin with scattered showers entering the region during the early afternoon. Some pockets of moderate rain are possible before a brief lull in precipitation toward evening.

Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected overnight and into early Monday morning. Total rainfall amounts may range from 0.25 to 0.75 inches, with locally higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday will bring breezy conditions as the low-pressure system departs to the northeast. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s with wind gusts potentially reaching 35 mph.

The forecast shows a spring-like pattern for the remainder of the week, with high temperatures remaining in the 50s and 60s. Additional rain chances are expected Tuesday and again Thursday into Friday.



SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds; PM Rain likelyHigh: 47

Wind: E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 44

Wind: E 15-20 G 35 mph

MONDAY: Early Morning Showers; Mostly Cloudy, Windy

High: 56

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 63

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 59

