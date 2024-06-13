Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning storms, then partly cloudy, warm, and humid

A decaying cluster of showers and thunderstorms is drifting into SE Wisconsin early Thursday morning. Some small hail has been reported with the strongest cells, but the overall strength of these storms continues to wane.

Areas North of I-94 have the best chance of catching some rain before these storms completely fizzle out. Breaks in the clouds will allow some sunshine in today - bolstering highs back into the mid and upper 80s.

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a severe weather threat this afternoon. As of Thursday morning, high-resolution computer models show showers and storms redeveloping in the hot & humid air mass over northern Illinois and potentially southern Wisconsin.

If storms are able to develop near or even North of the IL/WI state line, these storms would have the capability to become strong to severe. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary threats. However, if storms are unable to fire up or launch just to the South, most of the area will remain dry – and we'll welcome in some cooler weather for tomorrow.

High-pressure & cooler temperatures are expected on Friday. Highs top out in the lower 70s near the lakefront and the mid/upper 70s farther inland.

By late Saturday, SW flow returns to parts of NW Wisconsin. A few scattered showers and storms are possible, but these may remain far NW of Milwaukee.

Heat & humidity is back by Sunday - with another chance of early showers/storms. Pop-up rain chances have been posted for much of next week as hot & humid conditions persist.



THURSDAY: AM Storms; then Partly Cloudy, Warm & HumidChance PM Showers/Storms – some could be strong

High: 86

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Becoming Cooler

Low: 61

Wind: W 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 77 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storm (mainly NW)

High: 73

SUNDAY: Chance Early Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 86

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid

Slight chance Pop-up Shower/Storms

High: 90

